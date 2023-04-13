The Franchy Cordero situation is out of control

BOSTON -- When the Red Sox cut ties with Franchy Cordero last winter, hardly anybody in Boston noticed. Cordero had been a disappointment since joining the Red Sox via the Andrew Benintendi trade, hitting .209 with a .629 OPS and nine home runs in 132 MLB games over two seasons.

And when he signed with the Orioles, few noticed. When he was released by the Orioles, it wasn't a big deal. When he signed with the Yankees just before Opening Day, it made some headlines but was hardly considered a noteworthy event.

But, well, as John Sterling might say, you can't predict baseball. And that brings us to the present day, where the Franchy Cordero situation has simply grown out of control.

Cordero hit a solo home run on Wednesday, helping the Yankees to a 4-3 win in Cleveland. It was Cordero's fourth home run in five games, a stretch where he's hitting .313 with a 1.063 OPS.

He's tied with Aaron Judge for the team lead in homers, and he leads the team -- the New York Yankees! -- in RBIs with 11, despite ranking ninth in plate appearances.

John Sterling’s HR call for Franchy Cordero:



“You can bet the ranchy on Franchy!” pic.twitter.com/ab3sjS1klq — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) April 9, 2023

In just seven games played, Cordero has already hit more home runs than he hit in the 2017 season (30 games), the 2019 season (9 games), the 2020 season (16 games), and the 2021 season, when he hit just one homer in 48 games in his first season in Boston.

"Big thump. Just, good dude, great vibes," Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said about his new teammate "Positive, plays hard, and lays the wood. So, like, it's been fun to watch."

"He's been big for us," manager Aaron Boone said. "Every home run's been meaningful. He hits them like the big boys. He's been impactful, taking advantage of some opportunities.''

Realistically, Franchy Cordero will cool off at the plate, because he's Franchy Cordero and not Mickey Mantle. But as of mid-April, Franchy Cordero has already shattered any and all expectations that might have been placed upon Franchy Cordero for the entire season. There's nothing really poignant to say about it, but the performance does require a mention that this current situation is bonkers and absurd. It's also just the latest reminder of why we watch sports, because just when you think you really know something, you are reminded that you don't know anything at all.