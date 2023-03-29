Yankees sign former Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero

BOSTON -- The list of players to go from one side of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry from one year to the next is fairly short. Franchy Cordero has now joined that list.

The 28-year-old outfielder who came to the Red Sox in the 2021 Andrew Benintendi trade is now the newest member of the New York Yankees. Cordero had been released earlier this week by the Orioles, who had signed him back in December, and the Yankees moved quickly to give Cordero a major league contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Outfielder Franchy Cordero and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a major league contract, sources tell ESPN. It’s a split deal that will pay $1 million in the big leagues and $180,000 in the minors. Barring another move, Cordero would be on the Yankees’ Opening Day roster. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 29, 2023

Cordero spent two disappointing seasons with Boston, hitting .209 with a .629 OPS. Prior to his stint with the Red Sox, he had a career .236 batting average and .737 OPS in 95 total games with the Padres and Royals. Cordero struggled at the major league level last year but crushed Triple-A pitching, hitting .325 with a .987 OPS in 31 games for Worcester.

This year in spring training, though, Cordero batted .413 with a 1.099 OPS, hitting two homers, four doubles and a triple in 47 plate appearances. But the Orioles didn't see a fit for him on the Opening Day roster, so Cordero opted out of his deal to become a free agent.

The Yankees' outfield now consists of Cordero, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera and Harrison Bader, though Bader is currently injured.