Fire breaks out at Yachtsman Condo complex in Hyannis

HYANNIS - A fire broke out at the Yachtsman Condo complex in Hyannis Saturday night.

The fire started in one unit on Ocean Street and later spread to three other units.

All residents were able to get out safely, but one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was sent to a hospital.

The fire is now out, but the cause remains under investigation.