Wrong-way driver charged with DUI after multi-vehicle crash in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H. - A woman is facing several charges after a wrong-way crash on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire involving multiple vehicles.

Police said Jennifer Pratka was driving north in the southbound lanes when she collided with a pickup truck shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Three more vehicles then crashed into them.

Police said the wrong-way driver collided with a pickup truck and then three other vehicles crashed into them. New Hampshire State Police

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Pratka was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Pratka was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and reckless conduct. She's due in court in July.