Black Friday traffic restrictions will be in place near Wrentham Outlets

By Matt Schooley

CBS Boston

WRENTHAM – Traffic restrictions will be in place as shoppers are expected to flock to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday.

Planville police said through traffic will be limited on 10 streets in the area.

Anyone who lives on the streets will be issued a placard they can display on their dashboard of mirror. Placards can be picked up at the Plainville Police Department. Residents will have to show a Massachusetts driver's license with an address on one of the impacted streets.

The streets are:

  • Berry Street
  • Horseshoe Drive
  • Wampum Street
  • Everett Skinner Road
  • Cowell Street
  • Cowellside Drive
  • Dorothy Lane
  • Oakridge Drive
  • Country Hill Lane

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. throughout the Thanksgiving weekend.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

November 22, 2023 / 1:22 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

