Wrentham police searching for missing 88-year-old man William Montanaro

WRENTHAM - Police in Wrentham are looking for a missing elderly man who hasn't been seen since Friday morning and may be driving a pickup truck.

William Montanaro is 88 years old and was last seen wearing a wool knit cap and green pajama pants. Police said he may have a cane with him.

William Montanaro Wrentham Police Department

He was last seen driving a 2018 black Ford F-150 pickup truck with Massachusetts plates 2AMY77. Police asked the public to keep an eye out for the truck that may be on the side of the road or in a parking lot. 

Missing man's pickup truck Wrentham Police Department

Anyone who has seen Montanaro is asked to call Wrentham Police at 508-384-2121.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 2:49 PM EST

