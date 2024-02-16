Wrentham police searching for missing 88-year-old man William Montanaro
WRENTHAM - Police in Wrentham are looking for a missing elderly man who hasn't been seen since Friday morning and may be driving a pickup truck.
William Montanaro is 88 years old and was last seen wearing a wool knit cap and green pajama pants. Police said he may have a cane with him.
He was last seen driving a 2018 black Ford F-150 pickup truck with Massachusetts plates 2AMY77. Police asked the public to keep an eye out for the truck that may be on the side of the road or in a parking lot.
Anyone who has seen Montanaro is asked to call Wrentham Police at 508-384-2121.
