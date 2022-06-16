Gillette Stadium awaiting word on World Cup announcement

BOSTON -- The city of Boston -- by way of a quick detour in Foxboro -- will find out Thursday evening whether it will play host to World Cup matches in 2026.

Gillette Stadium/Boston is among 17 U.S. cities awaiting word on FIFA's final decision for hosting matches in the event in 2026, with the announcement coming at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Prior to Thursday, the cities of Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver, as well as Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara in Mexico, had already been chosen as host cities, thus leaving only the U.S. choices to be made.

Foxboro hosted World Cup matches in 1994, at the old Foxboro Stadium, including a match in the knockout stage where eventual runner-up Italy defeated Spain, 2-1.