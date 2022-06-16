Watch CBS News
Sports

Gillette Stadium awaiting word on World Cup announcement

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Gillette Stadium will host Army-Navy football game in 2023
Gillette Stadium will host Army-Navy football game in 2023 00:16

BOSTON -- The city of Boston -- by way of a quick detour in Foxboro -- will find out Thursday evening whether it will play host to World Cup matches in 2026.

Gillette Stadium/Boston is among 17 U.S. cities awaiting word on FIFA's final decision for hosting matches in the event in 2026, with the announcement coming at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Prior to Thursday, the cities of Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver, as well as Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara in Mexico, had already been chosen as host cities, thus leaving only the U.S. choices to be made.

Foxboro hosted World Cup matches in 1994, at the old Foxboro Stadium, including a match in the knockout stage where eventual runner-up Italy defeated Spain, 2-1.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 12:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.