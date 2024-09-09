Worcester teen in coma for nearly a month after being struck by SUV

BOSTON - Speaking from her hospital bed at Spaulding Rehab Center with her older brother Jok translating, 13-year-old Ayuen Leet says she's thankful to be alive. "I miss school. I miss you all," Leet said.

The family says the Worcester teen was on her way home from a nearby African community school when she was struck by an SUV while crossing Shrewsbury Street back in late July.

"She tried to cross the road. Three of the drivers gave her the right of way, but there was a driver over speeding in the left lane and hit her. She hit her head and broke part of her skull. Bleeding in the brain. Surgeons took off right side of her skull," Jok said.

Ayuen Leet was struck by an SUV while crossing the street in Worcester. Family photo

She was in a coma for nearly a month and is now on her long road to recovery. "I feel a lot of pain in my head, my neck, and my back. I feel grateful that the doctors and God saved me," Ayuen said.

Family's message to drivers

It's been just over seven weeks since she was struck, and she's now at Spaulding Rehab where she will learn how to stand, walk, and eat again. The family says they have a message to drivers who do not pay attention. "Please drive safely. It could be you or a family member and I promise you don't want to go through what we went through so please drive safely and let's watch out for each other," Jok said.

The family is originally from South Sudan but came to America for a better life. Ayuen is the youngest of five children. She enjoys school and loves to paint and draw. "She means everything for us. Just a little angel and last one of the family. Our soul focus is to help get Ayuen as much as we can to get her back home," Jok said.

Police say the driver that hit Ayuen did remain on scene after the crash and was cited for speeding. It remains under investigation.

"She's improving a little bit every day and grateful for the progress she's made so far. What I ask is for the community to keep praying for her to recover so she can go back to school," Jok said.

The family says her rehab at Spaulding could last up to eight weeks.