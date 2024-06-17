Worcester schools closing Thursday due to heat; summer vacation starting early

WORCESTER - Summer vacation is starting early for Worcester Public Schools students. The superintendent announced that school is canceled Thursday because of the anticipated heat wave in Massachusetts this week.

That means Tuesday is the last day of school for the year. Wednesday was already scheduled to be a day off, because of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

"Because of the age of our buildings, many do not have air conditioning," Supt. Rachel Monarrez said in a message to families and staff. "We regret that we are ending the school year in an abrupt manner, but we want to ensure our students and staff are safe in what are predicted to be unusually hot temperatures."

Monarrez said the lost day does not need to be made up this school year, per state education guidelines.

Will Boston schools close due to heat?

While Mayor Michelle Wu said she is declaring a heat emergency in Boston from Tuesday through Thursday, it's not known yet if schools in the city will be closed. She said 10 schools don't have air conditioning and closure decisions will be made day-by-day.

Boston Public Schools are also closed Wednesday for Juneteenth, and Thursday and Friday are scheduled half days.

How hot will it get?

According to the latest WBZ NEXT Weather forecast, some all-time June record highs will be challenged in southern New England cities. The high temperature forecast for Thursday is 99 degrees in Boston, which would break a record of 98 set on that date in 1953.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the most uncomfortable days of the heat wave. Temperatures are expected to feel like they are between 100 and 110 degrees in most of the region on those afternoons.

