Worcester Red Sox to be sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings

BOSTON - A group that owns dozens of minor league baseball teams has agreed to buy the Worcester Red Sox. WBZ has learned Diamond Baseball Holdings will purchase the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

The deal is expected to be announced next week.

The WooSox had their inaugural season in 2021 after moving from Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The team has a 35-year lease with Polar Park in Worcester.

WooSox principal owner Larry Lucchino is expected to remain in his role as chairman of the team.

Diamond Baseball Holdings also owns the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Single-A Salem Red Sox, affiliates of the Boston Red Sox.