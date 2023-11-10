Larry Lucchino is looking to sell Worcester Red Sox

BOSTON -- The Worcester Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, may soon have new ownership.

WooSox chairman and principal owner Larry Lucchino said on a podcast this week -- in a quote publicized in a Dan Shaughnessy column -- that the team is looking for a local buyer.

"I'm 78. It's time to sell the team," Lucchino told Bob Lobel and Mike Lynch. "We're trying to find a local buyer."

WooSox president Charles Steinberg confirmed to WBZ-TV's Dan Roche that Lucchino is looking to sell and wants to do so with a local buyer. No sale is imminent, though, according to Steinberg, though interested parties have been making offers going as far back as 2021.

Lucchino, who served as president and CEO of the Boston Red Sox from 2002-15, was part of a group that purchased the team -- the Pawtucket Red Sox at the time -- in 2015. The PawSox had been owned by Ben Mondor in Rhode Island from 1977 until his death in 2010. The group including Lucchino bought the team from Mondor's widow, Madeleine, in 2015.

The WooSox began their inaugural season in 2022, going 75-73. In 2023, the team went 79-68.

The move to Worcester came with the opening of Polar Park, a brand new stadium that cost $159 million to build. The team has a 35-year lease with the ballpark.