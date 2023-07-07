Worcester Police surround Colby Avenue home in standoff with man after 2 people shot

WORCESTER - Worcester Police have surrounded a home on Colby Avenue in a standoff with a man accused of shooting two family members Friday morning.

Officers were called to the house shortly after 8 a.m. after they said a 21-year-old man shot two relatives in a "family incident." The two victims, described only as a male and female, were rushed to the hospital with what police said were "non-life-threatening" injuries.

Police tried to arrest the man, but he escaped.

"During their attempt to take him into custody, he fired rounds at the officers. Thankfully, not striking any of them. At that point he ran back in the house," Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha told reporters at a news conference.

Investigators believe the man, who has not been identified, is still in the house and is surrounded. Negotiators and a mental health clinician were called in to help.

"Attempting to make contact is a priority, we do have some potential phone numbers to call. There are various ways to make contact and again, in a situation like this, time is on our side generally. We want to slow things down, we want to do everything we can to ensure a peaceful resolution," Murtha said.

Police shut down Trinity Avenue, which connects to Colby, and the city used a reverse 911 system to contact neighbors as a precaution. They want people to avoid area.

This just pulled up to the scene in Worcester. No word yet on whether police have been able to contact the barricaded 21-year old. Police say the man shot 2 family members, shot at police officers during the attempted arrest and ran back in the home. #wbz pic.twitter.com/OQ3FhjKCpp — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) July 7, 2023

Officers have been trying to make contact with the man for several hours now. They have a couple of drones watching the house to make sure he doesn't leave.

Murtha said the man is "not somebody we regularly deal with, not well known" to police.

Abdul Bilal lives on Trinity Avenue and noticed several ambulances going down the street when the incident began.

"Never seen something like this. I've been here for probably two years," he told WBZ-TV. "I've never seen a lot of cops and fire trucks, ambulances, different types of cop cars, all this. It's kind of scary."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.