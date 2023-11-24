Worcester Police arrest man for allegedly shooting and killing woman at massage parlor

Worcester Police arrest man for shooting and killing woman at massage parlor

WORCESTER - Police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing a woman at a Worcester massage parlor on Thanksgiving.

Police were called to Angie's Body Work Spa on Pleasant Street on Thursday morning after they received a 911 call about a woman experiencing a possible medical issue.

Court documents said that 31-year-old Marcel Santos-Padgett, of Leicester, pointed a gun at the woman's head and pulled the trigger.

First responders were not able to save her, and she died on scene.

He was taken into custody in Haverhill on an outstanding arrest warrant for Armed Assault to Murder.