Police calling Thanksgiving morning death at Worcester massage parlor 'suspicious'

WORCESTER - Police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a woman at Angie's Body Work Spa on Pleasant Street.

Neighbors say they've never seen anything unusual at the massage parlor, so they're shocked a woman was found dead inside.

"We've never seen this before," said neighbor Richard Cavalero.

Police said they were called to the scene at 11:37 Thanksgiving morning for a woman experiencing a medical issue. When they arrived, a man flagged them down and took them to the unconscious woman. First responders tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police, who spent more than 12 hours at the scene, have labeled the death "suspicious."

"We just woke up this morning, and everyone was so freaked out by the cops. We thought the cops came to our house, but it turns out it was for them," a neighbor said.

The massage parlor's website shows the business was open on Thanksgiving. Neighbors said they see all types of people going into the business but never saw anything that concerned them.

"This is a quiet neighborhood; it's not that bad. I've been here for eight years. It's not bad," Cavalero said.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Worcester Police Department at (508) 799-8651.