Undefeated Worcester North basketball team dedicates season to Carl-Hens Beliard

WORCESTER - They're a perfect 15-0 to start the season, and that's just the latest chapter in the success story at Worcester North High School.

"Whenever we step in this gym, everyone knows North is here," said Teshaun Steele, a senior at North.

The reigning state champs haven't lost a game since December of 2022.

"After winning a state championship, you know you're going to have a lot of people coming after you," said Al Pettway, the head coach. "But we just try to come in every day, work hard, and stay humble."

Their key to success is no secret. It's written on the back of each jersey.

"Our whole program is built off of family," said Joe Okla, a senior. "Once someone joins our team, or once someone's a part of our program we consider them family."

This basketball family has been through more than just games together. Off the court, they've had to try and cope with tragedy together.

A month before their season started, former teammate Carl-Hens Beliard was shot and killed in Salem last November.

Carl Hens Beliard. Worcester Public Schools

"Losing one of their family members, that hit us," said Pettway. "Not just our basketball team, but our community. Our North High community."

That loss has unified this family even further.

"Having everyone here with us, we're all together right now, we're just trying to work through it," said Steele.

It's only strengthened their resolve to repeat their title run in Beliard's memory.

"We dedicate our season to Carl," said Okla. "So, this season, we're planning on winning it all for Carl."

So far, no one's managed to slow them down. The average margin of victory for North this season has been just south of 30 points per game.