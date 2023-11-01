Salem State University student Carl Hens Beliard killed in shooting on Forest Avenue

SALEM - An 18-year-old Salem State University student was shot and killed early Wednesday morning near campus.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Forest Avenue. Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said Carl Hens Beliard was found with gunshot wounds in a car that was up on the sidewalk. A bullet hole could be seen in the car's window.

Beliard was taken to Salem Hospital, where he died.

Tucker said this does not appear to be a random shooting and there's no threat to the Salem State community.

"As both the Salem State president and a college dad, this tragedy is heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent's worst nightmare," said Salem State President John Keenan in a statement.

No arrests have been made.

"On behalf of the City of Salem, our hearts go out to the Beliard family and to the Salem State University community," said Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo in a statement. "I'm grateful to the Salem Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, District Attorney's office, and SSU Police for all of their swift action in response to this terrible act of violence, and I'm hopeful that their efforts will quickly bring the responsible party to justice for this crime."