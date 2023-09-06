Worcester, Lowell, Framingham among Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday due to extreme heat

BOSTON - Due to extreme heat on Thursday, several school districts in Massachusetts announced they'd be closing schools early.

Framingham Public Schools will be closing early on Thursday and all afternoon and evening activities will be canceled, including sports. For a list of what time each school will be letting out and whether they will be serving lunch, click here.

Worcester public school students will be dismissed three hours early on Thursday and Friday. There will be no half-day preschool on Thursday or Friday either. Breakfast and lunch will be served at all schools. All sports games are canceled Thursday and the district said it's monitoring the conditions for Friday. Student athletes are asked to check with their coach if practice will be held Wednesday night or Thursday morning. For a school's exact time of dismissal, families are asked to call the school or they can check here.

Lowell Public Schools has canceled classes entirely Thursday and Friday due to the heat.

Westfield Public Schools dismissed early Wednesday and will do so again on Thursday. High schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., intermediate and middle schools at 11:30 a.m. and elementary schools at 12:15 p.m. The Fort Meadow Early Childhood Center will also be closed on Thursday. The YMCA will hold before school programs Thursday but afternoon programs are canceled. For more information, click here.

Springfield schools let out early Wednesday and will also do so on Thursday. All high schools and alternative schools will get out at 11:05 a.m., all middle schools at 11:35 a.m. and all elementary and Pre-K schools at 12:10 p.m. All after school activities are also canceled. For more information, click here.

For a complete list of school closings and early dismissals, click here.