Hottest day of the year could be Thursday in some Massachusetts towns

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the high heat and humidity over the next few days.

After a summer nearly devoid of high heat, September is starting off with a sizzle.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory (for only the second time this year in our area) through Thursday for most of southern New England away from the immediate coastline. Folks in these areas will experience "feels-like" temperatures between 93 and 100 degrees.

The next three days (Wednesday through Friday) will be very similar. Highs inland will be near or just over 90, while it will be slightly cooler near the coastline with weak sea breezes.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, and perhaps of the entire summer, for many towns with highs nearing the mid 90s.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Given that temperatures will not drop much during the overnights, (Boston's low Wednesday morning was 75 degrees, one degree shy of a record), it will be very hard to cool down indoor rooms (classrooms, offices, etc.) without air conditioning.

If you are in a hot school or you must work outdoors, it is important to stay hydrated and alert to the signs of potential heat stroke.

Please remember to check on neighbors that do not have air conditioning, and of course, do not leave pets or children in hot cars.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Temperatures this weekend will be a bit lower, in the 80s, but the high humidity will persist. There will also likely be a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Given how saturated the airmass is (humid), any storms that do form may contain very heavy downpours and cause some localized flooding.