Fire and ice a big problem for Worcester firefighters as temperatures drop near zero

By Penny Kmitt

WORCESTER - Firefighters in Worcester, Massachusetts had to deal with extreme heat and cold Wednesday morning as temperatures dropped to near zero during a house fire.

They were called to a burning apartment building on Hitchcock Road shortly after 8 a.m. as temperatures hovered in the single digits.

More than a dozen people escaped the fire safely, but it was a struggle for firefighters. 

"All of the hose is frozen"

"All of the hose is frozen, it's like an ice skating rink in between our trucks behind us," Worcester Assistant Fire Chief Adam Roche told WBZ-TV.

Roche said the water sprayed at the building froze so quickly it became a safety hazard. The entire road had to be covered in salt.

"It just makes everything much more difficult, much more dangerous, slip and fall, injuries can happen a lot," said Roche.

Extra help for firefighters

Out of an abundance of caution, firefighters from neighboring communities were brought in to help out.  

"We got lucky today, we had three working, good hydrants," said Roche.

They believe the fire started on a second floor porch before spreading through a vent and damaging the building next door. The Red Cross came in to help residents, who will need to find a new place to stay.

"Still warm enough in there where it's out of the elements but when it becomes overnight and people start moving around in there, it'll start to freeze on the inside as well," said Roche.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

