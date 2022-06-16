Driver charged in crash that killed Worcester 5-year-old said he was reaching for $20 bill

WORCESTER – Christopher Remillard pleaded not guilty Thursday on charges related to an April crash in Worcester that killed 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah.

Candice and her mother were hit while crossing Stafford Street on April 18. The young girl died about a month later. Her mother was seriously hurt in the crash, but has since been released from the hospital.

Remillard told police after the crash he was reaching down to grab $20 from his pocket for gas at the time of the crash.

Christopher Remillard appears in court on June 16, 2022. CBS Boston

Prosecutors said Remillard was going 47 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, and added that the mother and daughter were clearly in the crosswalk.

Remillard's license was suspended following the crash. He had past motor vehicle violations on his record as well.

A judge ordered Remillard held on $1,000 cash bail, which his attorney said he will be able to post. He is prohibited from operating a motor vehicle during the case.

Remillard is next scheduled to appear in court on August 16.