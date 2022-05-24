5-year-old girl dies a month after being hit by car in Worcester

WORCESTER -- A young girl succumbed to her injuries about one month after she was hit by a car in Worcester, police said. She and her mother were hit while crossing Stafford Street on the morning of April 18.

Five-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah died on Monday, a GoFundMe said.

The girl's mother was also seriously injured in the crash.

"Our baby Candice gained her angel wings a few hours ago and we are devastated as a family. She fought so hard to live but her injuries made it impossible for her beautiful life to continue," said a GoFundMe page organized by the family. "The pain is unbearable. But we take consolation in the memories we have of her short life with us and her blessing to others."

The driver was initially charged with speeding, marked lanes violation, impeded operation, and negligent operation. An updated charge of motor vehicle homicide will be filed, police said.