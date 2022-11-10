Watch CBS News
Massachusetts first: 5 out of 6 statewide elected offices will be held by women

By Beth Germano

/ CBS Boston

LYNN - Maura Healey is celebrating history. Not only is she the governor-elect of Massachusetts, but five out of the six statewide elected offices will be held by women.

It was an outward sign of a smooth transition of power that both Governor Charlie Baker and Governor-Elect Maura Healey wanted to convey at a cordial meeting on Wednesday to talk transition.

Both Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll have shattered a glass ceiling in both local and national politics, becoming among the first all-female top elected team and leading a slate of female constitutional officers, including Attorney General-elect Andrea Cambell, who is also the first black woman to win a statewide election in Massachusetts. Diana DiZoglio was elected state auditor and Deb Goldberg was re-elected state treasurer.

Healey's first official stop as governor-elect was in Lynn to Girls, Inc., an organization that provides mentorship to girls and helps them overcome barriers.

"The message, I think, to young girls out there, and also to young people in the LGBTQ community, is anything is possible, anything is possible," Healey said to a room full of girls.

That's why the organization's executive director says this history-making election is so important.

"Our girls are the new and next generation of leaders. There's a lot to tackle, and hey can do it, and we're proud of them and proud of her," said Girls, Inc. Executive Director Deb Ansourlian.

