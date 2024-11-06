Women across political spectrum in Massachusetts concerned about future after Trump win

WAKEFIELD - With the news that President-elect Donald Trump won the election in the early morning hours on Wednesday, women voters in Massachusetts are having mixed reactions about the news, though they agree on feeling concerned for the future.

Mixed reaction on Trump win

It was a calm, picturesque day along Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield, but the thoughts in the minds of joggers post-Election Day? It depends on who you ask.

"I'm trying to work off my rage and my anxiety and my depression," Ellie Roy told WBZ-TV.

"I feel really excited," said Alize Barresi. "I feel really good." Barresi got some high-fives while doing a lap around the lake in her pink Trump-Vance sweatshirt. "I feel safer wearing it now. I've gotten some weird looks before."

Many women voters in Massachusetts are feeling concerned for the future, even those who voted for President-elect Donald Trump.

"Women should have their own rights on what they want to do with their body," Joan True, who voted for Trump, explained. "It's different in every state and that's also concerning."

"You listen to some of his comments, and you wonder how anybody could be running for an office and make those comments and how could anybody in the universe vote for him," said Lorraine Lieb in Cambridge.

AG Campbell vows to fight

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is reassuring voters that she'll fight to protect the rights of all residents, especially women.

"We will certainly be the ones to protect our fundamental rights and freedoms, the rule of law and democracy, reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, environmental protections and so much more," Campbell said at a press conference Wednesday.

Some were hoping to witness history – electing the first woman as president of the United States.

"Very disappointed," Lieb said. "I think t was time for us to have a different kind of a president."

"I don't think a female can win yet. It's a shame! And I don't feel she would be the female that I would vote for," Judy Bent told WBZ-TV from Wakefield.

A lot to digest and to think about as we head into January – whether you like the outcome of the election or not.

"I hate to say it, but I'm ashamed to call myself an American now because we voted somebody in that's so horrible," Roy added.

"I hope that people really just accept the outcome," Barresi said. "I feel really good about it."