Woman pulled from burning car in Nashua, NH by group of Good Samaritans

MILFORD, NH - Laura Schooley of Milford, NH is thanking the heroic acts of unexpected strangers who came to her aid as she was trying to help a woman out of a burning car. "She had a pretty significantly broken arm," Schooley said. "She was disoriented and unable to get out of the car on her own."

State Police say the crash took place on Route 3 northbound in Nashua, NH around 4 p.m. on Thursday. They say 67-year-old Valerie Morelli of Amherst drove her car off the highway, hit an embankment and some trees. The car burst into flames.

Although Schooley was first to respond to the scene, she says it was the quick thinking of a whole bunch of strangers coming together to help this woman in need. "Another gentleman found a wooden pallet and we put her onto the pallet to hopefully keep her kind of stabilized," Schooley said. "And the group of us picked her up using the pallet and we moved her farther from the vehicle."

A car caught fire after a crash in Nashua, NH CBS Boston

Others joined in quickly. One calling 911, and another tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher.

"It was just amazing because a big group of people stopped to help and just the coordination of a group of strangers, we all just came together and worked as a team," Schooley said.

First responders arrived moments later. The car was completely torched. The woman was conscious and alert and very thankful for the help she received from people who were going about their day.

"It was a scary experience but, I am just so happy that the group of us were able to get her to safety," Schooley said. "Definitely that driver is on my mind and hope she fully recovers."

The crash remains under investigation.