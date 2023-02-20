Wounded man arrested after deadly shooting inside Woburn home

Two shot, one dead at a home in Woburn

WOBURN – A double shooting inside a Woburn home early Monday morning left one man dead, and another man also found shot inside is facing charges.

Mussie Nirayo, a 22-year-old from Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The injured man, 26-year-old Tyler Olivier of Woburn, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. on Washington Street. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo said they are still investigating the motive and whether the men knew each other.

Neighbors, like William Govostes, awoke to flashing lights outside their homes. Govostes told WBZ he just thought a traffic light nearby was blinking red until cruisers arrived at the scene.

"One of the officers went behind our shed and I didn't know whether he was looking for an individual or what but then all of a sudden there was cruisers all over the place," he said.

Olivier is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Woburn District Court.