Wind-driven fires cause extensive damage in Attleboro, Burlington, Weston

BURLINGTON - Brush fire season is here, and first responders are warning the Bay State about what we're potentially up against.

The shocking, scorched damage from wind-fueled flames in Attleboro, Burlington, and Weston, is giving a glimpse of the brush fire season ahead.

In Attleboro, 50 cars in a towing yard were burned to a crisp and four sheds went up in flames, as a wind-driven fire swept the area. Luckily, firefighters stopped the inferno from spreading to people's homes.

Fire at Attleboro tow yard left dozens of cars damaged CBS Boston

"That was my main concern that the wind was pushing the fire into these homes," said Pawtucket, RI Fire Chief David Cairrao.

But in Burlington, a woman wasn't as fortunate after flames completely devoured her home on Polk Street.

Firefighters say dry air and wind gusts up to 35 mph pushed a brush fire up against the home. The fire even compromised the gas line, giving more fuel to the fire.

Nearby Francis Lyman Elementary School was forced to delay dismissal as a result of the fire and response.

"It is very scary," said neighbor Ashi Panke. "It took a long time for them to contain it. We were worried because it was right here."

In Weston, strong winds pushed two fires burning six miles apart. One fire started at a home on Winter Street, then spread to nearby brush. Another burned through a dry wooded area.

"I feel terrible for the family I'm glad that their safe and they got out," said neighbor Todd Krueger.

Firefighters at house fire on North Avenue in Weston Weston Fire

The State Fire Marshal's office says spring is the season for brush fires. What's concerning for them is that more than 40% of Massachusetts homes are in or near wildland and brush areas. So, all it takes is wind, dry air, and spark to have devastating damage.

First responders are warning families about the conditions we're now facing.

"Brush fire season is in the spring," said Weston Fire Department Chief Justin Woodside. "There is all the leftover stuff from the winter before you get green, you get dry conditions, so we do struggle with that."

"We need to prep ourselves for whatever," said Panke. "Who knows how this might happen?"

Firefighters say these fires are really challenging to fight because the wind shifts direction all the time, and they take up a lot of resources.

They're asking people to be careful and heed the Red Flag Warnings when they've been posted.