Search underway for missing boater at Shannon Beach in Winchester

WINCHESTER -- Massachusetts State Police are currently looking for a missing boater at Shannon Beach in Winchester.

Police said that a man in his 50s was reported missing from his boat in the area of the Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach at just before 6 p.m.

The Air Wing and Dive Team are in the area now searching for the man. 

This is a developing story.

July 4, 2022 / 7:23 PM



