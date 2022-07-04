Search underway for missing boater at Shannon Beach in Winchester

Search underway for missing boater at Shannon Beach in Winchester

Search underway for missing boater at Shannon Beach in Winchester

WINCHESTER -- Massachusetts State Police are currently looking for a missing boater at Shannon Beach in Winchester.

Police said that a man in his 50s was reported missing from his boat in the area of the Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach at just before 6 p.m.

The Air Wing and Dive Team are in the area now searching for the man.

This is a developing story.