'My life is upside down,' Winchester Police search for SUV in hit-and-run that left woman hurt

WINCHESTER -- Winchester Police are asking the public to help them find a car that was involved in a hit-and-run. The crash left one woman injured.

"That's the part that's the most disturbing because I think there is somebody out there and they know they hit me," said Kathy Auciello. She can't remember that moment of impact when a driver hit her crossing the street last Thursday night.

The driver kept on going. Kathy was rushed to the hospital, afraid, in pain, and with serious injuries just days before Christmas.

"The scapula is broken and they're concerned about another break in another part of the shoulder. I can't drive because I have a concussion," she explained.

Police said this car was involved in a hit-and-run in Winchester Winchester Police

Recovery will take several weeks, meaning months away from her busy hair salon during the nonstop new year.

"I'm trying to get my business on track after this crazy few years of COVID. It finally felt this year during the holidays like 'oh it feels kind of normal again.' Then this happens," the wife and mother added.

Investigators are looking for a white Lincoln MKX crossover SUV, which likely has front-end damage.

Kathy and her family remain hopeful that the driver will do the right thing.

"That hurts me. I am hurt and I'm sad about it. I feel like my life is upside down right now. That person should come forward. I hope they do," Auciello said.

She was hit around 8:45 Thursday night near Main and Vine Streets in Winchester. Detectives are asking the public to keep an eye out and for anyone with information or surveillance video to come forward.