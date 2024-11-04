Wilyer Abreu becomes first Red Sox rookie to win Gold Glove since 1975

BOSTON -- Boston Red Sox rookie Wilyer Abreu took home the American League Gold Glove on Sunday night for his impressive defense in right field last season. He is the first Boston rookie to win the award in nearly half a century.

Abreu is the first Red Sox rookie to win a Gold Glove since Fred Lynn in 1975. He's just the third Red Sox rookie to win a Gold Glove overall, joining Lynn and Carlton Fisk, who won the award at catcher in 1972. Abreu is just the seventh rookie outfielder overall to win a Gold Glove.

Abreu beat out finalists Jo Adell of the Angels and Juan Soto of the Yankees to bring home the defensive hardware on Sunday.

Wilyer Abreu's defensive highlights

Abreu wasn't in Boston's Opening Day lineup, but he became a regular fixture for the Red Sox by May. The 25-year-old started 106 games in right and appeared in 125 games overall at the position.

He showed off some incredible range thanks to his all-out hustle, and his uniform was usually pretty dirty by the end of games. Fenway Park's right field is not an easy spot to play, but Abreu had a solid grasp on the unique angles and vast ground to cover.

Abreu led all right fielders with 17 defensive runs saved and was tied for the MLB lead for assists by a right fielder with nine during the 2024 season.

Abreu -- whom the Red Sox acquired from the Astros in 2022 in a trade that sent Christian Vazquez to Houston - also slashed .253/.322/.459 with 33 doubles, 15 home runs, 58 RBI, and 59 runs scored for Boston in 2024.

Red Sox right fielders to win a Gold Glove

Abreu is the first Red Sox player to win a Gold Glove since Mookie Betts took home the award for his work in right field in 2019. Shane Victorino (2013), Dwight Evans (an 8-time Gold Glover), and Jackie Jensen (1959) also took home Gold Glove as right fielders for the Red Sox.

Overall, Abreu is the 24th different Boston player to win a Gold Glove.