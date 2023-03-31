Willie McGinest reportedly out at NFL Network amid felony assault charges

BOSTON -- Willie McGinest's tenure with NFL Network is over, according to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy.

The report only said that McGinest and the network are "parting ways," without offering details on the specifics.

Willie McGinest Is Out At NFL Network, says sources. The 3-time Super Bowl winner is facing two felony charges and possible eight years in prison for a restaurant brawl in LA. - https://t.co/excHYmJpEp via @FOS — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) March 30, 2023

McGinest, though, is facing potential prison time after his arrest for allegedly assaulting a man in Los Angeles in December. McGinest was charged with two felonies -- one for assault with a deadly weapon, one for assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury. Those charges carry a maximum punishment of eight years in prison.

"First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility" McGinest said in a statement released in late December.

NFL Network has been cutting on-air talent this week, including Jim Trotter, Mike Giardi and Rachel Bonnetta.

McGinest, a member of the Patriots' Hall of Fame, spent 12 of his 15 NFL seasons in New England, winning Super Bowls in 2001, 2003 and 2004.