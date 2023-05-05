William Giordani, accused of leaving explosives at Harvard, released from jail on conditions

CAMBRIDGE - A man accused of leaving a bag of explosives next to a bench at Harvard has been released from jail on several conditions.

William Giordani allegedly left a bag full of fireworks at Harvard's Science Center Plaza last month; he claims he was responding to a request from a Craigslist ad from someone who wanted a bag delivered to a family member at Harvard. Police said the school then got a phone call from someone with a phone number matching the Craigslist ad, claiming three bombs were on campus and the University should prepare a large bitcoin transaction as soon as possible.

Part of Science Center Plaza was evacuated and Cambridge Police detonated the bag after it was located.

Giordani was released on an unsecured bond after he agreed to several conditions, including entering a treatment program and staying away from Harvard. He's due back in court on May 22 for a preliminary hearing.