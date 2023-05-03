Man responded to Craigslist posting to leave explosive on Harvard campus, FBI says

FBI: Man says he responded to Craigslist job posting to leave explosive on Harvard campus

FBI: Man says he responded to Craigslist job posting to leave explosive on Harvard campus

FBI: Man says he responded to Craigslist job posting to leave explosive on Harvard campus

BOSTON – A man accused of leaving explosives on the Harvard University campus says he was responding to a Craigslist ad.

The FBI said William Giordani, 54, was allegedly caught on camera last month setting down a bag filled with Roman candles, bottle rockets and wires.

About an hour later, someone called Harvard University police from a New Jersey number saying three bombs were placed on campus and demanded money.

Giordani told police he was answering a Craigslist ad from a man identified as "Nguyen Mihn" with a New Jersey phone number who needed items bought and delivered for his son. The posting offered $300 to the person who could complete the task.

The FBI said Giordani later admitted that he knew what he did was wrong and that he "just put some fireworks in a safe and put them at Harvard."

The person who posted on craigslist still hasn't been identified.

Giordani was arrested on federal charges of aiding and abetting an extortion attempt and conspiracy.