"Defying Gravity" brings strangers together during pop-up choir performance in Massachusetts

SOMERVILLE - More than 400 strangers became friends – and choirmates – inside the Armory in Somerville Saturday night.

Gaia Music Collective

For the first time, "Gaia Music Collective," a New York-based "pop-up choir" came to Massachusetts. The organization, which is volunteer run and funded only by donations, was founded by Sharon native Matt Goldsein in 2021 as "kind, connective music spaces" welcome to all. The organization has blown up online, with hundreds of thousands of followers on both TikTok and Instagram.

"So I've seen it on Instagram and I've been dying to go to New York and try one," said Rachel Remington of North Smithfield, Rhode Island. "It's amazing. Singing in large groups is so much fun. You feel the energy and you get goosebumps."

Pop-up choir performs "Defying Gravity"

More than 700 people expressed interest in the Somerville event Saturday, with more than 400 filling the halls for three hours to sing in six part harmony. No auditions or skill level are required.

For his homecoming choir, Goldstein chose "Defying Gravity" from the hit musical and new movie "Wicked," in part because the song is about taking risks for what you believe in, he told the crowd.

Strangers in the room become friends, sharing not only music but personal stories about triumph and loss over the sounds of low harmony.

"Clearly there's a want for it and a need for it," participant Kenny Kelleher of Winthrop said. "There's all this talent, there's people who love it. I just think it sounds so much better than I imagine it's sounding."

Attendees posted listings on a "community wall" of local music groups and arts events to encourage people to get involved in the local arts community.

"This is crazy," founder Goldstein said. "It's really special…I think everywhere, there are just good people who want to come out and sing."