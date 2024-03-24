Watch CBS News
Who Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey says is responsible for migrant crisis

By Jon Keller

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on migrant crisis and MBTA Communities Act
BOSTON – Gov. Maura Healey expressed frustration with Congress amid a migrant crisis that is impacting Massachusetts and other states around the country.

"This continues to be a huge frustration to me as governor that we are having to clean up and deal with a federal government problem," Healey said in an exclusive interview with WBZ-TV. "Congress could have fixed this by doing a deal on the border, fixing the border, reforming our immigration system. They have yet to act. And so states like Massachusetts are left holding the bag."

Recently at a Rockland hotel, a Haitian migrant allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl. The incident brought additional spotlight to the issue, and more political pressure on Healey.

New Hampshire GOP gubernatorial candidate Kelly Ayotte attacked the Massachusetts Democrat, saying Healey should be "ashamed."

Healey was asked about Ayotte's comments.

"I'm not interested in playing politics with this issue," Healey said.

March 24, 2024

