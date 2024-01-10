Vacant building partially collapses in Whitman

WHITMAN - No one was hurt after a building partially collapsed in Whitman on Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on South Avenue. Firefighters said a part of the building's front wall had collapsed. The portion of the building where the collapse happened was vacant at the time.

No one was hurt in the partial collapse on South Avenue on January 10, 2024. CBS Boston

National Grid and the building inspector have been notified as firefighters secured the rest of the building.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.