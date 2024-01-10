Vacant building partially collapses in Whitman
WHITMAN - No one was hurt after a building partially collapsed in Whitman on Wednesday morning.
It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on South Avenue. Firefighters said a part of the building's front wall had collapsed. The portion of the building where the collapse happened was vacant at the time.
National Grid and the building inspector have been notified as firefighters secured the rest of the building.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.