Whitman warns trick-or-treaters of Halloween bear sighting: "Be on high alert"

WHITMAN - There's a warning for trick-or-treaters in Whitman this Halloween: A black bear has been spotted around town.

Whitman police said Tuesday that the bear was first seen at about 11:45 a.m. by Commercial Street between Linden Street and Dyer Avenue. A police officer dispatched to the scene also saw the bear, which had previously been seen in Whitman earlier this month.

"We are monitoring this situation as closely as possible," police posted to Facebook. "Brigham St, Winter St, and Franklin St. neighborhoods should be on high alert and use caution."

So far, police say there have been no reports of any dangerous run-ins with the bear involving people or pets. But more officers will be on patrol this evening in the Plymouth County town of about 15,000 people.

"Over the past several weeks, the Whitman Police Department has received reports of bear sightings throughout town, however, none of the reports we received stated that there has been contact between humans or pets and bears," Police Chief Timothy Hanlon said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution and with community members participating in trick-or-treating tonight, we will have an additional police presence throughout town to ensure everyone's safety. As always, if you do see a bear avoid any contact with it."

Whitman is not part of the established black bear range in Massachusetts, but MassWildlife says the population has been expanding eastward in recent years.

Authorities say black bears "are usually wary of people," but anyone who encounters one should make their presence known to it by clapping or making noise while slowly backing away from the bear. Bears usually go back to the woods if they are left alone.

Residents are also urged to make sure trash is secured and to remove bird feeders if they are in an area where bears have been sighted.