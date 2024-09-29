Drake Maye reportedly "a ways away" from starting for New England Patriots

FOXBORO – When will it be Drake Maye time in New England? It doesn't appear as though it will be any time in the immediate future.

With New England struggling offensively, some Patriots fans have been wondering if it's time to hand over the keys to the team's No. 3 overall pick.

When will Drake Maye start?

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said on Sunday that Maye is still "a ways away from being on the field."

First-year Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has previously confirmed that Maye receives about 30% of snaps with the first-team offense, which is unusual for a backup quarterback.

"The Patriots have not started the ramp up process. He is still getting about 30% of the snaps in practice. Looks to me, it is still Jacoby Brissett going forward for New England," Rapoport reported during a segment about the stellar performance No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels had Monday night for the Commanders.

Drake Maye's progress

Mayo was asked last week about Maye's progress.

"He's looked good in practice, but once again, it's just practice. You want to get a guy like that, obviously, on the football field," Mayo said, adding that the team does not have any plans to bring in another veteran quarterback.

In addition to receiving reps with the first-team offense, Maye is running the scout team offense.

"Drake's getting a ton of reps on the show team, and he's approached that process the right way. He doesn't want to know what the defense is doing," Mayo said. "He doesn't want to know the coverage. He's going out there, going through his reads, and we talk about that all the time. Just because you're on the show team doesn't mean you can't work on your fundamentals and your progressions, and he's done a good job of that."