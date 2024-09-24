Aaron Rodgers appreciated his meeting with Drake Maye after Week 3's Patriots-Jets game

FOXBORO -- Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye had a front-row seat to watch Aaron Rodgers shred the Patriots last Thursday night in New Jersey. After he made his NFL debut in the final drive of the game, Maye stuck around on field to meet his favorite players.

Maye's moment with Rodgers went viral after New York's Week 3 victory, though Patriots fans were questioning the future face of the New England franchise after he referred to Rodgers as "The GOAT." Rodgers was asked about the interaction with Maye during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and the Jets quarterback said it was a "really cool" moment to have the 22-year-old seek him out on the field.

"It's something I definitely would have done as a young player with some of the guys I loved watching when growing up. I just happened to be teammates with my favorite quarterback at the time," Rodgers said of his time with Brett Favre in Green Bay.

Maye said that Rodgers was his favorite player growing up and he "just wanted to let him know I'm a big fan" after the game. The two only had a quick moment together, but it was one that Rodgers is very appreciative of.

"I reached out to him on Instagram and let him know that I appreciated that. It was a really cool moment," said Rodgers. "There is something about having that respect and deference that I just really appreciate."

Rodgers added that he had a conversation with Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, whom he worked with in Green Bay, and the team is "excited" about the future with Maye. But the Patriots are taking it slow with the rookie, who is currently behind veteran Jacoby Brissett on the New England depth chart.

Rodgers -- who sat for three years behind Farve in Green Bay -- said that is a good spot for Maye right now.

"Selfishly, I would love for him to be able to sit. I love Jacoby and have known Jacoby forever," said Rodgers. "I think he's a really good quarterback. It wasn't a great performance for their offense the other night, but our defense is pretty stout."