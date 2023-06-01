What's next for patients after Compass Medical's closure

EAST BRIDGEWATER - Thousands of patients are left scrambling after Compass Medical abruptly shut down on Wednesday.

"We deeply regret the impact that Compass Medical P.C.'s closure will have on our patients and would like them to know that we are implementing a plan to ensure the continuity of their care," Compass Medical said in a statement. "Most Compass physicians will continue to provide medical care in their local communities as part of other practices. Compass will be updating the website regularly with information on how patients can contact their physician in their new practice setting and how they can obtain access to their medical records. Medical records will be preserved and available in accordance with all state and federal regulations."

The company cited a "steady stream of challenges" for the closure. Just last year, Compass Medical lost a lawsuit and was ordered to pay more than $16 million to Steward Health Care.

In a statement, Steward Health Care said, "Steward has no role or responsibility in the financial management or operations of Compass. They lost a $16 million verdict to Steward and were found guilty of fraud. Compass has not paid Steward any part of that claim and has nothing to do with them going bankrupt.

We understand how difficult this is for the community, in the wake of the fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, the expected closure of Compass Medical will create even more restrictions on access to care for patients. Steward Medical Group is in the process of planning a job fair to help Compass Medical clinicians and employees find positions that allow them to continue to serve their patients in the local community. We care deeply about patients and employees who are affected and want to help especially with continuity of care."

The Department of Public Health tells WBZ it has concerns about the abrupt closure and has reached out to the company for answers. Other health care practices have already offered to take on any staff let go by the closure.

"We're looking into it, it's unfortunate," Attorney General Andrea Campbell told WBZ TV political analyst Jon Keller. "This is an area of service where there are health care deserts in many ways, particularly for urgent care. So my department, various health care divisions are looking into this. We're in conversation with [Health and Human Services], governor's administration to figure out what we can do to help consumers, of course, to help patients. So it's ongoing, obviously it just broke. And so we're on top of it, we're aware of it. And we're going to work really hard to protect those patients."

Compass said any patients in need of immediate medical attention should visit their local hospital or urgent care. They're also advised to call 508-350-2000 for help with emergency prescription refills or test results or to visit Compass's website for more information.