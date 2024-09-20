"What the Fluff" festival to celebrate iconic marshmallow treat in Somerville

WBZ-TV's Levan Reid spreads the word about upcoming Fluff festival in Somerville

SOMERVILLE - Somerville is getting ready to celebrate all things Fluff this weekend. "What the Fluff? A Tribute to Union Square Innovation" will honor the invention of the regional marshmallow treat for a 19th year.

The theme for 2024 is "Somerville Over the Rainbow: No Place Like Fluff," so attendees are encouraged to wear colorful attire and bring "Toto" too.

About 20,000 people are expected to attend the free festival that's for all ages.

"It celebrates Somerville's proud tradition of innovation with live music, fluffalicious feasts, sticky games, zany happenings, and much more," organizers say.

When and where is the Fluff festival in Somerville?

The festival is scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Somerville's Union Square.

There is a chance of showers in the forecast; the rain date for the festival is Sunday.

Fluff festival activities and food

There are all kinds of Fluff-themed activities that are bound to get messy, including a marshmallow toss, Fluff musical chairs, Fluff limbo and Fluff hairdos.

There's also a lineup of musical performers slated for the "Fluff 'N Jam Stage." Click here for a full schedule of events.

Of course there will be plenty of marshmallow merchandise and food offerings like Fluff-topped beer, Fluffernutter donuts and ice cream, and even Fluff chocolate chip cookie empanadas.

The origins of Fluff

Fluff is a marshmallow cream made from corn syrup, sugar, egg whites and artificial flavoring. Fluff has been made in Lynn for more than 100 years.

There's always an Archibald Query impersonator at the festival. He's credited with inventing the New England favorite in Union Square in 1917.

It Happens Here: The Origin Story Of Fluff Lynn? Somerville? Melrose? All have a claim to the origin story of Fluff that's 100 years in the making! https://cbsloc.al/2I1rfsA Posted by WBZ / CBS News Boston on Friday, April 5, 2019

Take a look at the WBZ-TV report above for more about the origin story behind Fluff.