Another video shows whales leaping out of the water off Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN - Whales have been putting on quite the display for boaters off Cape Cod this summer.

The two videos above shared with WBZ-TV from viewer Kyle Curran show whales off Provincetown on Stellwagen Bank leaping and twisting in the air, much to the amazement of onlookers on a whale watch.

Those videos were taken just a few days before another magical moment - an "epic" sight featuring three humpback whales launching into a perfectly synchronized jump, also off the coast of Provincetown.

Kate Laemmle, a naturalist with the New England Aquarium who was on the boat with Curran, said 5 to 10% of whale watch trips typically see a breach, "but it definitely feels like they've been putting on a show these past few days."

She said humpback whales are more prone to breaching, and there has been a higher number of humpback whales in the area compared to previous seasons.