Authorities struggle to stop whale's body from washing up along the North Shore

SWAMPSCOTT, MA - A giant humpback whale drew onlookers to the beach in Swampscott on Tuesday. For the second time in weeks, her carcass has washed up on the shore line.

"I normally come down for walks either at lunch when I can, and then, of course, I saw the news and a ton of cars and was curious," said Lia Odoardi as she looked at the whale from the beach. "I am just glad it's not the second one that was beached, and it's the same one, so it's not two whales in a short span of time."

The whale is known to scientists

The humpback whale's name is Espresso. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) named her that 10 years ago. Researchers are still not sure how the mammal died, but they do know she first washed ashore in Marblehead weeks ago. She was fitted with a tag before crews pulled her body 50 miles out into the sea past Stellwagen Bank. They expected that to be her final resting place.

Instead, her body washed ashore in Swampscott, not far from where she was originally found. According to the NOAA, Esspresso's body did not decompose as quickly as expected, and the town of Swampscott, Massachusetts Environmental Police, NOAA and EPA are working to develop a new disposal plan.

"It looks pretty bloated, too. I have heard that whales can build up a lot of gas inside of them after they die, which can be kind of dangerous," said Cormack MacPhail, who stood a few feet away from whale's body, "I am not tryin to stay out here too much longer."

How did Espresso return to the North Shore?

Large whales like Espresso - who is 42 feet long and weighs 65,000 - are hard to move. The NOAA prefers to bury the whale on a sandy beach. However, it also disposes of whales by moving them to a landfill or getting an emergency permit from the EPA and towing the whale out to sea.

The whale did not decompose as quickly as expected, however, and yesterday was observed off Marblehead, MA, before landing in Swampscott. Swampscott town officials and MA Environmental Police are aware of the landing, and are working with NOAA and EPA to develop a disposal plan.

Swampscott Town Manager Sean Fitzgerald said, "The Massachusetts bay is a large area, and it has a circular ocean currant. We are working with our Federal Agencies and Marblehead to find the right strategy to permanently see "Espresso" off for her final rest in an environmentally responsible manner."