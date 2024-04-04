Weymouth murder investigation leads to 2 arrests on financial charges

Weymouth police arrest 2 for alleged financial crime during murder investigation

WEYMOUTH – Two people have been arrested for alleged financial crimes in connection with the investigation into a Weymouth woman's apparent murder.

Christine Mello, 56, was found dead Monday inside her home on Lake Street. Investigators believe Mello had been dead for several days before she was found.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey did not say how Mello died, but called her death an "apparent homicide."

On Thursday, Morrissey announced the arrests of 44-year-old Kelly Shaw and Shaw's boyfriend, 45-year-old John "Jack" Harper.

Shaw and Harper are expected to be arraigned Friday in Quincy District Court on charges that include larceny over $1,200 and uttering forged checks.

"There are no homicide charges in place at this time as the investigation continues," Morrissey said.

No further information is currently available.