Watch CBS News
Local News

Weymouth murder investigation leads to 2 arrests on financial charges

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

Weymouth police arrest 2 for alleged financial crime during murder investigation
Weymouth police arrest 2 for alleged financial crime during murder investigation 00:32

WEYMOUTH – Two people have been arrested for alleged financial crimes in connection with the investigation into a Weymouth woman's apparent murder.

Christine Mello, 56, was found dead Monday inside her home on Lake Street. Investigators believe Mello had been dead for several days before she was found.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey did not say how Mello died, but called her death an "apparent homicide."

On Thursday, Morrissey announced the arrests of 44-year-old Kelly Shaw and Shaw's boyfriend, 45-year-old John "Jack" Harper.

Shaw and Harper are expected to be arraigned Friday in Quincy District Court on charges that include larceny over $1,200 and uttering forged checks.

"There are no homicide charges in place at this time as the investigation continues," Morrissey said. 

No further information is currently available. 

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 1:00 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.