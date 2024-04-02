Watch CBS News
Local News

Weymouth woman found dead in her home, police say apparent homicide

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

WEYMOUTH - Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Weymouth.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said Christine Ruth Mello was found dead in her Lake Street home Monday. Police said they believe Mello had been dead for several days before being found.

"Ms. Mello had recently been reported as missing," District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. "We are investigating this as an apparent homicide. Weymouth detectives and State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office have also been assisted by Crime Scene Services and other specialized sections of the State Police."  

Morrisey did not say how Mello was killed.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 5:28 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.