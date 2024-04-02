Weymouth woman found dead in her home, police say apparent homicide

WEYMOUTH - Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Weymouth.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said Christine Ruth Mello was found dead in her Lake Street home Monday. Police said they believe Mello had been dead for several days before being found.

"Ms. Mello had recently been reported as missing," District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. "We are investigating this as an apparent homicide. Weymouth detectives and State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office have also been assisted by Crime Scene Services and other specialized sections of the State Police."

Morrisey did not say how Mello was killed.