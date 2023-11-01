Illinois sex offender Weston Opas accused of grooming missing Massachusetts teen

COOK COUNTY, Illinois - Weston Opas, a convicted sex offender in Illinois, has been arrested and accused of grooming a 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts and travelling to the Boston area several times to have sex with her.

The story was first reported by CBS News Chicago.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said their detectives got a tip from investigators in Massachusetts who were looking for the girl. They said she was linked to Opas, who is 42 years old. He lives in Glenview, Illinois, about 20 miles north of Chicago.

In a statement Wednesday, investigators said Opas connected with the girl last year "through on online gaming app and continued his contact via text messaging." They said Opas came to Massachusetts "numerous times to meet with the victim and engage in sexual acts."

After inspecting his phone, authorities said Opas knew the girl was only 16.

Last Thursday, October 26, detectives said they learned the teen was staying at Opas's home and tried to "make contact but were met with negative results." They got a search warrant, found the girl and arrested Opas. Investigators say they also found he had a gun, ammunition and body armor.

The girl was taken care of by child services until her family arrived in Chicago to be reunited with her.

Weston Opas Cook County Sheriff's Office

Opas is now facing several felony charges, including traveling to meet a child, grooming, felon in possession/use of a firearm with body armor, and failure to report annually to the sex offender registry.

He's now being held at the Cook County Jail until his next court hearing on November 16.