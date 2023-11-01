Chicago area sex offender accused of grooming missing Boston girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A convicted sex offender from unincorporated Glenview, Illinois, has been arrested on multiple felony charges, accused of grooming and traveling to Boston over the last year to have sex with a 16-year-old girl.

Weston Opas, 42, was arrested on Thursday at his home, after Cook County Sheriff's deputies learned a missing child from Boston was staying at his home, and obtained a search warrant for the home. Court records show the victim is a 16-year-old girl, who will turn 17 later this month.

Sheriff's detectives had learned Opas had met the girl online through a gaming app, and had been traveling to Boston to have sex with her over the past year. After the girl was reported missing, detectives learned she was staying with Opas.

After sheriff's deputies raided his home, they found the girl and placed her in the temporary care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services until her family arrived in Chicago to take custody.

Deputies also found Opas was in possession of a gun, ammunition, and body armor.

Opas has been charged with grooming, traveling to meet a child for the purpose of engaging in sex, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and failure to report a child in his home.

He has been ordered held in custody until his next court date on Nov. 16.

Opas was convicted of child pornography in Orange County, Florida, in 2004, and was required to register as a sex offender.

He also was arrested earlier this year for violating sex offender laws by showing up at a Glenview school on back-to-back days to drop off and pick up his own child at school. Sheriff's officials said he did not have any contact with other children at the school.