West Roxbury woman accused of setting fire in Westboro Police Station lobby

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WESTBORO - A woman whom an officer transported to the Westboro Police Station to wait for a ride after a car accident set a fire in the lobby, police say.

Investigators said surveillance video shows Theresa Abichaker, of West Roxbury, setting a clothing donation box on fire and then taking off. 

No one was hurt and the sprinkler system extinguished the fire. The Westboro Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed the fire was out.

Police searched the area, using drones and K9s to find the suspect. She is facing four charges and was ordered to have a mental health evaluation.

