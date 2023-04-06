Community working to raise $9.9M to save West Newton Cinema

NEWTON – Sitting in the heart of West Newton Square is its namesake cinema that has been up and running for 85 years.

The West Newton Cinema has hosted generations of families at the big screen but that's soon set to come to an end.

David Bramante has owned this theater for 45 years, but the pandemic left one too many seats empty and ticket sales low. Bramante was faced with the decision to sell the theater last year.

"I have people that came in here as young people that now come in with their grandchildren to see films," Bramante said. "I never wanted to let it go."

Bramante sold the cinema to Mark Development for $5.6 million. The company has been redeveloping much of the area and Bramante said there are plans to tear the theater down.

Almost as fast as the cinema sold came the renewed effort to buy it back.

Community members have formed the West Newton Cinema Foundation, a 501(c)(3), with the goal to raise the money to buy the cinema from Mark Development for the same price it was acquired.

Susan Bernstein lives in Waltham but has a lot of memories of the theater. She serves on the foundation's steering committee.

"The West Newton Cinema is a cultural icon," Bernstein said. "It is a place where I have gone to see movies over the years. I went as a kid growing up, I have taken my nephews there."

The West Newton Cinema Foundation is working to raise $9.9 million. $5.6 million to buy back the cinema, the rest will go toward renovations.

The foundation has until August of 2024 to raise the funds. If they are unable to raise the money in the designated timeline, the developer told Bramante they planned to move forward with their redevelopment plan.