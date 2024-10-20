Bill Belichick visits Massachusetts farm with corn maze shaped like him

NORTHBRIDGE – Bill Belichick has a bit more free time this year than when he was coaching the New England Patriots, so he's taking advantage of the fall season.

Belichick made an appearance at West End Creamery in Northbridge this weekend.

West End Creamery features a massive corn maze that is cut into the shape of Belichick donning a hoodie and holding a football. The path of the maze also reads "DO YOUR JOB. THANKS BILL" and has a Super Bowl trophy.

The business posted several photos from Belichick's visit.

"We were honored to have some special guests visit us yesterday to experience the fun of getting lost in our 6 acre corn maze celebrating Bill Belichick's legendary coaching career in New England!" West End Creamery posted.

The corn maze and other activities at the farm are open Fridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 12-6 p.m. The maze is open through November 3.

Belichick, who was let go last year by the Patriots after leading the team to six Super Bowl titles, has not yet found his next opportunity on the sidelines. He has reportedly said he plans to continue coaching as he chases Don Shula's record for most coaching wins in NFL history.

In Belichick's absence, the Patriots have struggled mightily. Following Sunday's loss in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England is now 1-6 on the year and is reeling during a 6-game losing streak.