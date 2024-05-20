Another central Massachusetts movie theater is closing its doors

What inspired John Krasinski to write new family movie "IF"

What inspired John Krasinski to write new family movie "IF"

What inspired John Krasinski to write new family movie "IF"

WEST BOYLSTON - For the second time this spring, a multi-screen movie theater in central Massachusetts has announced it will be going out of business. West Boylston Cinema said this weekend that its last day will be May 30.

The five-screen theater that advertised "Hollywood movies at Hometown prices" opened in 1997.

"An Unfortunate Time Approaches," owner Kevin Broderick posted to Facebook. "It is with a great amount of sorrow that I have to announce the closing of West Boylston Cinema at the end of the business day on May 30, 2024."

Broderick thanked moviegoers for "wonderful memories" for more than 20 years and for helping the theater make it through the COVID pandemic.

Tough times for movie theaters

In March, Cinema World in Fitchburg closed its doors for good after nearly three decades in business. The owner told the Sentinel & Enterprise newspaper that he wasn't making enough money to pay rent and keep the theater open.

And the 18-screen Showcase Cinemas Worcester North, which opened around the same time as West Boylston Cinema, closed at the start of the pandemic and never reopened.

Last year, the Regal Fenway movie theater in Boston shut down after its parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy.

"Huge loss for the community"

Hundreds shared the news about West Boylston Cinema's closing on social media.

"This will be a huge loss to the community," one moviegoer wrote. "We enjoyed WBC for many years, from taking my girls when they were little, to girls night with friends, to date nights with my hubby."

Others mourned the demise of an affordable night out, as movie tickets were $9 for adults and $6 for kids.

"You were always our go to cinema for 99% of the movies," another fan said. "Only place we could take a family and afford snacks and drinks too."

The final movies playing this week in West Boylston include John Krasinski's "If" and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."